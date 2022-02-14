STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over unemployment

Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over demonetisation and goods and services tax, alleging that only two-three billionaires benefited from them.

Published: 14th February 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, saying he does not talk about it and black money in his election speeches.

Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over demonetisation and goods and services tax, alleging that only two-three billionaires benefited from them.

Stating that his party's chief ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi understands poverty, Gandhi said Channi will lead a government of poor people, farmers, small traders and small and medium businesses, not of 'arabpatis' (billionaires).

"We have Punjab elections before us. This is not an ordinary election. You have to elect a new government," said Gandhi. "In the country today, in every state, unemployment is rising," Gandhi said.

At the time of demonetisation, the Modi government had said it was a fight against black money, he said, adding that the money, however, was taken out of the pockets of small traders and farmers and given to two-three 'arabpatis'.

"Modi ji used to say in his address that he will transfer Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts," he said. "He used to say 2 crore jobs will be given to the youth," said Gandhi and asked the gathering whether they got it.

"Why doesn't Narendra Modi not talk about employment and why doesn't he speak about black money nowadays," he asked.

Gandhi also took on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and said, "The AAP does not understand Punjab and cannot take care of the state. Only the Congress understands Punjab, and can take it forward."

Gandhi further said, "Our government is not of two or three billionaires. If our government was of two to three billionaires, then in Punjab, the Congress would not have stood against farm laws. Our government is pro-farmer that is why we stood with farmers."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Polls
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp