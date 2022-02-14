TMC secures sweeping victory in Bengal corporation polls

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress secured a sweeping victory in the elections for four municipal corporations.

The BJP failed to stage impressive performance in Siliguri and Asansol civic bodies considered as the saffron camp’s strongholds since the party’s deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party secured the second position in both the corporations while Left Front was No 2 in Biddhannagar and Chandernagore civic bodies.

Expressing her gratitude to the electorates, Mamata tweeted, "It is once again in overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri & Chandannagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections."

It is for the first time that the TMC won the Siliguri corporation since it came to the power in 2011. The Left Front failed to retain the civic body that it had ruled for 45 years.

In the 226 seats of the four civic bodies, only 29 seats were won by opposition parties.

Opposition parties described the election results as a reflection of the ruling party's muscle-flexing. "The elections were held under the ambiance of terror and fear. At many places, our candidates were not allowed to file nominations. The people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to TMC’s atrocities," said BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the TMC’s victory is not a reflection of people’s verdict.

CPM central committee member Sujan Chakrabarty said had the election been held in free and fair manner, the result would have been different.