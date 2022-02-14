UP elections: Cash, gold, drugs worth Rs 11 crore seized ahead of second phase, nearly 5000 booths announced critical

By PTI

NOIDA: Unaccounted cash, precious metals like gold and silver, illicit liquor and drugs totalling over Rs 11 crore have been seized since January in the nine districts of Uttar Pradesh where Assembly polls are scheduled for Monday, according to the police.

Over 2,000 illegal firearms and 165 kg of explosives have also been recovered while preventive action taken against 4.40 lakh people who are likely to disrupt peace during the polls, the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

These seizures and action under the Criminal Procedure Code have come since the model code of conduct for the polls came into force in January till the second week of February, the police said.

Voting will take place on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm across 55 Assembly constituencies of Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western part of the state.

"In the second phase of polls in nine districts, a total of 1.33 lakh licensed firearms have been deposited with the police since the model code of conduct came into force. Another 16 weapons have been seized while licenses of 32 arms have been cancelled," the Uttar Pradesh police said in a statement.

"In view of the apprehension of breach of peace during elections, 27,062 actions have been taken under CrPC sections 107/116 against 4.77 lakh persons while 4.40 lakh persons have been bound under the CrPC section 116(3)," they said.

The preventive action in such cases under CrPC provisions refers to surety bonds to be given by those who are likely to commit acts to disturb public tranquility and breach peace, according to officials.

The police said they have also recovered 2,053 illegal arms, 1,835 cartridges and 165 kg of explosives during the period.

As per instructions of the Election Commission, a total of Rs 3.49 crore unaccounted cash, precious metals worth Rs 2.88 crore have been seized during checking till Sunday, the police said.

Illegal liquor worth Rs 4.62 crore, drugs worth Rs 4.03 crore have also been recovered since the model code came into effect, they added.

A total of 128 cognizable offenses and 24 non-cognizable offenses cases have been registered in the second phase districts so far for violating the code of conduct, while 79 cases have been registered regarding violation of the election-related guidelines, it said.

The first phase of Assembly elections for 58 seats of 11 districts in western Uttar Pradesh were held on February 10.

The elections are being held in seven phases this time and the results will be announced on March 10.

Over 60,000 police personnel, including 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors, and nearly 800 paramilitary companies will be on security duty during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Monday, according to officials.

Voting is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm across 55 assembly constituencies spanning nine districts -- Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur -- in the western part of the state, they said.

"Eight assembly constituencies of Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh have been placed in the 'sensitive' category," the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a statement.

"In the second phase, a total of 436 majras and localities have been marked as vulnerable, while 4,917 polling booths are considered as critical," it said.

There will be 12,538 polling stations across all assembly seats during the second phase and they shall be covered by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces, the statement said.

The state has received 794.1 companies of the CAPFs of which 733 have been engaged for booth duty, three for EVM security duty kept in 10 strong rooms, it said.

Another 50 paramilitary companies have been deployed for law and order duty, out of which 19 will work as quick response teams (QRTs) at police stations, 12 for duty on 73 inter-state barriers, nine will be with flying squad team while an equal number attached with the static squad and rest kept in reserve, the statement added.

A CAPF company has an operational strength of around 70-80 personnel.

"Similarly, in the second phase, 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors of UP Police, 54,670 head constables and constables, 18 companies of PAC, 43,397 home-guards, have been put on duty," the statement issued by police said.

In accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission, a total of 122 Pink Booths (women booths) have been made to specially motivate women for voting, where the duties of 42 women inspectors or sub-inspectors and 488 women constables or head constables will be deployed, it said.

The first phase of UP assembly polls was held on February 10.

Polling in state is scheduled in seven phases this time, with election result of all to be announced on March 10.