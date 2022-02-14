STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: No buzz for Chandrashekhar Azad’s party in home turf

Hundreds of posters of Azad Samaj Party (ASP), bearing photos of the party’s candidate and of Azad, are visible across Ghadkoli village of Saharanpur Dehat, which goes to polls on February 14. 

Published: 14th February 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

‘The Great Chamar’ signboard put up by Azad had attracted national attention. (Photo | EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

SAHARANPUR(UP):  Five years after Chandrashekhar Azad, a young firebrand Dalit leader, announced his arrival in the political theatre of Uttar Pradesh as ‘The Great Chamar’, the buzz around his party — Azad Samaj Party — and the organisation — Bhim Army — seems to have fizzled out.

The fight for political dominance in this region, which has a sizeable presence of SC voters, is a two-way contest between BSP and BJP.

Hundreds of posters of Azad Samaj Party (ASP), bearing photos of the party’s candidate and of Azad, are visible across Ghadkoli village of Saharanpur Dehat, which goes to polls on February 14. 

This was the same village at whose entrance in 2017 Azad had put up a signboard declaring himself as ‘The Great Chamar’. Following this, violence had erupted in the village between upper castes and SC youth and Azad was jailed for over a year. 

This incident had propelled him as a political leader who is unafraid of taking on the  upper caste hegemony. However, five years later, after Azad founded his own party, Dalit villagers in Ghadkoli feel that politics and activism are two different things. 

By and large, the Dalit voters here claim that Mayawati is their true political representative. Shopkeeper Nivesh Kumar, 54, says, “Azad is our boy but he should not have got into politics against Mayawati. We are with her.”

Even those who remained loyal to Azad throughout his activism journey have switched their political allegiance to BSP supremo.

Tinku Gautam, who was among the group of boys who were jailed with Azad in 2017 and has 28 cases against him in connection with the incident, echoes Nivesh’s sentiments, “We are with Azad, but our votes are for Behenji as it is she who has stood for the rights of Dalits. We do not want votes to be split.”

In the Scheduled Caste-dominated Badheri Ghoghu village, concern over votes splitting due to ASP’s entry to politics is a major source of concern for a lot of voters.

Jitendra Kumar, 41, says, “We are supporting Mayawati as the fight is between BSP and BJP. He should have also ensured that Dalit votes do not get split.” Saharanpur has seven constituencies and the ASP is fighting on all but one seat.

At Azad’s home, his mother Kamlesh and elder brother Bhagat Singh are hopeful about the new party’s entrance into politics.

“Azad and other people in his party have worked very hard for the rights of people and this will show in the election,” Singh said.

While many Dalit voters in the district spoke in support of BSP, there were some who spoke favourably of BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrashekhar Azad Azad Samaj Party Bhim Army UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp