UP polls: Yogi hits out at Opposition, says BJP will secure over 300 seats

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Taking a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no one else is needed to finish the Congress party as the siblings (Rahul and Priyanka) will themselves do that.

Making a reference to a similar statement made earlier in a rally in Uttarakhand, CM said, "I went to Uttarakhand and had delivered a speech...No one else is needed to work on ending Congress, both siblings will do that themselves."

"I appealed to people there that don't make Congress a burden on the people of Uttarakhand," he said.

Earlier in a rally in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, Yogi had said, "Congress is completely submerged, and wherever there is little existence, both brother and sister are enough to push it down. So it should be left to its fate."

The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly elections is taking place in a single phase on Monday.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

He also criticized the previous governments for using corrupt practices and emptying state government treasuries during their tenures and said that the ration being received by the poor today used to be consumed by the goons of Samajwadi Party earlier.

He also targeted the Bahujan Samaj Party, stating the 'elephant' of Behenji (BSP chief Mayawati) has such a large stomach that everything is less for it.

The UP Chief Minister further said, "I can say that for the 15 crore people in UP the double engine government is giving double dose ration to the people." Where was this money going before, asked Adityanath.

Questioning the utilization of the state funds during the tenure of the SP government in the state, Adityanath said that Akhilesh did not have time to think about these things since he was busy sleeping and dreaming.

"Akhilesh ji would not have these figures and he did not even want to keep them because he does not have the time. If he gets time from his friend circle, sleeping and dreaming, then only he will think about these things. Therefore, he must not have this data. To have this information, he would have to employ a person before whom he would place these numbers and make him mug up. He is the son of a big figure. He sleeps 12 hours, spends six hours with his friend circle, and for the rest of the time, he would be busy with other work. Thus, he wouldn't know this information," Adityanath said.

Citing cases of the disproportionate asset against Akhilesh, Chief Minister ruled out the involvement of the BJP when asked about allegations on the party of misusing investigating agencies against Opposition during elections.

"There is a case against Akhlesh ji of disproportionate assets. Did this happen during the BJP government? In 2013, the BJP was not in power at the Centre or state. There are more cases against him. Was this because of BJP?" he asked.

Adityanath also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', and said his government gives benefits with the vision, denying all allegations of the safety of minorities being compromised in the state.

Adityanath said that Akhilesh Yadav does not want former minister and party leader Azam Khan to come out of prison because it will pose a threat to his position.

In the recent hearing, the Supreme Court refused to grant any relief to Azam Khan, who had sought interim bail to campaign in upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year over several cases registered against him.

Slamming Yadav for trying to manipulate the narrative, the Chief Minister said that the SP chief should understand that these cases pertain to courts and not state governments.

"The state government has nothing to do with them. It is the work of courts to grant bail and not that of state governments. The state government only answers what has been asked by the court. It is wrong to link it with state government; it is like tampering and manipulating facts," he said.

On allegations of Opposition regarding 'Thoko Raj', Adityanath said that every person who is a danger to the security of the state should fear the law.

Drawing a comparison between previous state governments and the BJP-led state government, the Chief Minister said, "This is the difference between the governments before 2017 and the BJP; earlier, the state would witness riots every 3-4 days, curfews would continue for months. Anarchy was at its peak. There was hooliganism."

"Today, in the past five years, there has been no riot, no curfew in the state. Businessmen and women aren't killed. Today, Kanwar Yatra takes place with all pomp and show; it isn't only a mark of respect to the religion, but also gives a sense of security to the people," he added.

The second phase of polling for the state Assembly began today.

Altogether 55 Assembly constituencies are going to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

Countering the fume that racked up over his remark that Uttar Pradesh can become like West Bengal and Kerala if BJP is not voted back to power, Adityanath said, "These people are coming from Bengal and spreading anarchy here. For this, it was necessary to alert people against it saying that 'be alert - the security, respect that you are getting, people have come to disrupt that and do not let that happen'. It was my responsibility to alert people."

Highlighting the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal after Assembly elections in the state last year, Adityanath said, "I want to ask, are elections held this peacefully in Bengal? Recently, Bengal held Vidhan Sabah elections and BJP workers were tortured. Booths were captured. Anarchy was at its peak. Several people were killed. Similar was the case in Kerala. The violence, and political killings that have happened in these two states, where else has it happened?"

Drawing comparison of West Bengal elections with that of first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said that elections were held peacefully here.

"UP elections' first phase has been completed in a peaceful manner. Otherwise, riots took place here earlier. Anarchy was spread. Crime was at its peak," the Chief Minister said.

"In 5 years, did any riot take place?" Adityanath asked when questioned about allegations on his government that minorities are not safe in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that his government works with an aim of providing security and prosperity to all and no appeasement to any particular community is done.

"In five years, were obstacles put in celebrating festivals? If festivals of the Hindus were celebrated with peace Muslims also celebrated festivals in a peaceful manner. When Hindus are peaceful, they (Muslims) are also peaceful. Hindus are safe so Muslims are also safe. We give security to all, prosperity to all, respect to all but no appeasement to any," he said.

In a veiled attack at the previous government of the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said such incidents of discrimination against minority communities is the "greatest mockery of democracy."

"In a democracy, if any government disrespects the views of the public sentiments, distributes government scheme by looking at their faces, discriminates on caste, creed and religion -- this can be no greater mockery of democracy than this," the Cheif Minister said.

Lauding the 'double-engine' government's efforts in vaccinating people against COVID-19, the Chief Minister highlighted that people of Uttar Pradesh express gratitude to the Prime Minister for saving their lives during the pandemic.

Pointing at income tax raids at SP MLC in December last year, Adityanath said all the money, which is now used in people's welfare was taken by Akhilesh's associates referring to them as "ittar wale mitra" (perfume traders) saying that these people took Uttar Pradesh's money abroad.

Denying any "misuse" of central agencies during election time, Adityanath said that raids by central agencies are a "continuous process."

"Isn't it true that this money of the poor, meant for development was going to his 'ittar-wale mitra'. Now when ED has found out that his money was going to his 'ittar-wale mitra' and today when investigating agencies have made full-proof arrangements that 'ittar-wale mitra' were eating away the resources like termite when poor were dying of hunger and farmers were committing suicide. His friends in the perfume trade, after earning lump sum amounts, were settling the income earned in the UP, abroad. What is the work of the agencies? It is the agency's task to submit ill-gotten wealth to the state treasury and investigate it. It not only happened during the elections. It has been continuously happening and is a long task," Adityanath said.

Taking a dig at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and SP, Adityanath said that they used corrupt practices and emptied state government treasuries.

Adityanath also said that their dream of Gazva-e-Hind will not be fulfilled even till the "Qayamat", and the government will function according to the Constitution and not the Shariat law.

He said, "I can say with utter clarity that this is new India, this is the India of world's most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this new India, development is for all and there will be appeasement of none."

The government works with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, he said. It works with the principle of Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. "The new India will work according to the Constitution, and not the Shariat. I also want to say it clearly that the dream of Gazva-e-Hind will not be fulfilled even till the Qayamat," he said.

Taking to Twitter, the CM had said, "Those who dream of Gazva-e-Hind, religious fanatics of Talibani thinking, understand this... India will run according to the constitution, not according to Shariat...!"

Adityanath, clearing his stance on the Karnataka Hijab row, said that a proper dress code should be followed in schools, adding that he never asked the public or workers in UP to wear saffron for what they wear is their personal choice.

"I strongly believe that the system should run as per the Indian Constitution. We cannot impose our personal beliefs, our fundamental rights, our personal likes and dislikes on the country or institutions," he told ANI.

"Am I asking the people and workers in UP to wear saffron? What they want to wear is their choice. But in schools, there should be a dress code. This is the matter of schools and the discipline in schools," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that one's personal belief is separate, "but when one talks about institutions, then one has to accept the rules there, he said. In a national context, the Constitution should be followed."

Reacting to Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that Hijab is a fundamental right and that one day a hijab-clad girl will become the PM, Adityanath said, "It is for the freedom and rights of that every girl (daughter of India) that PM Modi put a stop on the malpractice of Triple Talak. It is for ensuring justice and honour and empowerment of the girl that these decisions are being taken."

"We can only say that the system will not work as per the Shariat, but will work as per the Constitution. When the system will work according to the constitution, every girl will be protected, honoured and become self-reliant," the Chief Minister said.

He also expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the state Assembly polls by securing over 300 seats and said that the elections are a fight between 80 versus 20, wherein 80 per cent are those who back progress while 20 per cent people oppose everything and have a negative attitude.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Adityanath said that after the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections there is no doubt about the BJP forming the government.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the blessing of the people, the double-engine government is coming back for the tenure. Elections have taken an 80 versus 20 direction. Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress are upset and are on the back foot after the first phase," he told ANI.

Reacting to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks of BJP cooling down after the first phase of elections, he said, "The public's response has been cold towards Samajwadi Party in the first phase of the election. People Bare warm towards the BJP and the party is going to the public with issues, our work is solid and our intentions are honest."

"I can say with confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state," he reiterated.CM Adityanath countered the allegations of the opposition that the BJP does not have any real issues and said the party has issued its election manifesto and worked honestly on issues such as economic development and uplift of the poor.

Explaining what he means by the 80 versus 20 for the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Chief Minister said, "80 per cent are those people who are happy with the state government's agenda of security, who appreciate the public welfare schemes of the state government. Those who like development. Those who got a chance to get their work (at government offices) done in an honest and transparent way."

Those people who have experienced a positive change in their lives and appreciate the state government's efforts constitute 80 per cent, he told ANI.

"20 per cent are those people who always oppose everything. They opposed everything before and will continue doing so now. They have negative thinking. They back money and crime and will remain so. This is how this election is that of 80 versus 20," he said.

After the first phase of the elections, it is clear that it really is a poll of 80 versus 20, Adityanath said. "80 per cent of people have supported BJP, and 20 per cent are those who wanted to oppose. (They) opposed vaccine (COVID), Ann Yojana, Expressways, One District One Medical College plan...They have opposed everything and will continue doing so," he added.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "changing the agenda of politics in India", the Chief Minister said, "The politics of caste, creed, the family has been replaced by the politics of development, good governance, and betterment of villages, poor, farmers, youth, and women."

"It is because of PM Modi's vision that development work has happened in Uttar Pradesh and our manifesto for the polls reflects our resolution. It shows the BJP's dedication to the public. The party has released its manifesto based on development, respect for faith and welfare of the poor. We have done it before, and are doing it now," he said.