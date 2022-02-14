STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi, Akhilesh two sides of same coin: Owaisi attacks Samajwadi Party, BJP

While likening Akhilesh Yadav to Yogi Adityanath, Owaisi did not explain how the two leaders were similar.

Published: 14th February 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

FARRUKHABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday dubbed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as "two sides of the same coin".

Owaisi, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP, made the remark while addressing an election rally here.

"Yogi (Adityanath) and Akhilesh (Yadav) are two sides of the same coin," said Owaisi while seeking votes for the candidates of Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha so that former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha could be made the UP CM.

While likening Akhilesh Yadav to Yogi Adityanath, Owaisi did not explain how the two leaders were similar.

He, however, had been asserting in the past that both Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav could become UP CMs on "charity votes" of 19 per cent Muslims, far outnumbering the votes of nine per cent Yadavs.

The Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha was launched as a pre-poll alliance of AIMIM with little-known Jan Adhikar Party of former Uttar Pradesh minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and an all-India body of government employees of the backward, Dalits and minority community, founded by Kanshi Ram in the 1970s.

Farrukhabad goes to the polls in the third phase of the seven-phase UP assembly elections and votes on February 20.

While addressing the meeting, Owaisi termed elections as a battle for social justice and said, "We have to win this battle (for social justice) through voting."

Attacking the BJP, he accused the party of meting out step-motherly treatment to Farrukhabad district.

Despite all the MLAs of the district belonging to the BJP, no development work was carried out by this double-engine government in the district, Owaisi alleged.

Owaisi had launched the new pre-poll front, Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha on January 22, promising two chief ministers and three deputy chief ministers for Uttar Pradesh, if the new front is voted to power.

Out of the two CMs, one will belong to the backward classes and the other to the Dalit community, he said, adding the state will also have three Dy CMs, with one belonging to the Muslim community.

Owaisi, however, had offered no explanation under what provision of the Constitution he will have two CMs for a state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp