Aadhaar cards found by Nagpur ragpicker were out for delivery, trying to identify postman: Police

The police officer said that the scrap dealer was questioned on Tuesday. 'We have recovered envelopes of the Aadhaar cards bearing the postal stamp,' he said.

Published: 15th February 2022 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Days after a ragpicker in Nagpur city of Maharashtra found as many as 91 Aadhaar cards lying near a school and sold them to a scrap dealer, the police on Tuesday said these cards were supposed to be distributed to people by the local post office.

A Jaripatka police station officer said that prima facie these Aadhaar cards were misplaced by a postman during delivery of parcels. "We are investigating to identify the postman," senior police inspector Vaibhav Jadhav told reporters.

These Aadhaar cards were found by a ragpicker near Guru Nanak school on Sunday. He subsequently sold these cards to a scrap dealer, according to police. The concerned scrap dealer had returned some of these Aadhaar cards to the people after calling them up, police had said.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activist had lodged a complaint claiming that the scrap dealer from Christian Colony in the Mecosabagh area was selling the Aadhaar cards for Rs 20. He had demanded a thorough inquiry saying the matter is related to national security.

The police officer said that the scrap dealer was questioned on Tuesday. "We have recovered envelopes of the Aadhaar cards bearing the postal stamp," he said.

