STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav cares only about development of Saifai family, alleges Adityanath

Saifai is the native village of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, the father of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Published: 15th February 2022 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo| ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

KANNUJ: In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said while the BJP believes in "development for all", Akhilesh Yadav "cares only about the development of the Saifai family".

Saifai is the native village of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, the father of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

At a public meeting here, Adityanath said, "The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress were not there for you during the pandemic. But our government gave free vaccine to everyone and ensured that no one sleeps hungry." He claimed the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved and lot and there is no place for anarchy in the state.

"Earlier, there was no security. The property of the poor was grabbed. But during our government, mafia and goons were sent to jail and sisters and daughters were protected," the chief minister said.

"No one is allowed to play with anyone's faith. Now, instead of being curfew imposed in the state, 'Kanwad Yatra' takes place." He alleged that under the previous government, widow and handicapped pensions used to be looted and distributed among the "samajwadis".

"Now the government is giving pension to one crore elderly and disabled people. Those who played with your life cannot be your well-wisher."

"The BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' whereas the Samajwadi Party chief's slogan is only the development of the Saifai family," Adityanath said.

He praised BJP candidate of Kannauj Aseem Arun, a former IPS officer, and urged party ticket holders to win all assembly seats of the district.

Adityanath also spoke about the perfume of Kannauj and said the "socialist perfume has put a bad name of this place" in the world.

In November last year, Akhilesh Yadav has launched a specially made "Samajwadi perfume" hoping to spread the "scent of socialism" in the state. Kannauj will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp