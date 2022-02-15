STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Alleged remarks against Brahmins: BJP urges EC to bar Navjot Sidhu from campaigning

Sidhu had also recently made an appeal to Muslims in the state that their votes should not be divided, the BJP noted.

Published: 15th February 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to ban Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning in the ongoing assembly polls and register a criminal case against him and his party, alleging that he was promoting hatred and division in the society with his comments.

A BJP delegation, including Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, met the EC with a memorandum and claimed that Sidhu had insulted Brahmins with a "derogatory" reference with an aim to divide Punjabis.

Sidhu had also recently made an appeal to Muslims in the state that their votes should not be divided, the BJP noted.

Naqvi said the Congress leader's comments are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Indian Penal Code as well.

He also accused opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh of trying to hinder Muslim women from voting and asked the EC to look into it.

The BJP memorandum urged the EC to also censure and warn the Indian National Congress for promoting hatred and division by "allowing and acquiescing in the sinister designs" of Sidhu.

It said, "In a state that has suffered due to secessionist elements and militancy in no distant past and which is just about emerging from ill-effects thereof, a crass derogation of the one particular caste amongst Hindus is an ugly attempt to divide the people of the state of Punjab, which being a border state has always been a target of sinister incursions from across the border. Such trends, however preliminary, must not be ignored."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission BJP Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp