STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bajrang Dal activists booked for harassing couples on Valentine's Day in Agra

Agra DIG-SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said an FIR was registered after it came to light that the Bajrang Dal members had harassed boys and girls in the city.

Published: 15th February 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Dal Flag

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NOIDA: The Agra police on Monday booked some members of a right-wing outfit for allegedly harassing couples in public places on the occasion of Valentine's Day, officials said.

Agra DIG-SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said an FIR was registered after it came to light that the Bajrang Dal members had harassed boys and girls in the city.

"Some boys and girls were sitting in the Paliwal Park under Hariparvat police station limits. Some Bajrang Dal workers reached there and misbehaved with them. A case has been lodged at the local police station and legal action is being taken," Singh said on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the right-wing outfit's activists, including women, had reached the park where they rounded up young boys and girls in their opposition to the Valentine's Day celebration, videos surfacing on social media purportedly revealed.

The video showed a woman activist wearing saffron stole around her neck catching hold of a girl in a school uniform and checking her identity card and asking her to call her parents.

"This is a western culture which is flourishing in India but it will not be allowed to flourish here. Yesterday we had hung Valentine (referring to an effigy of St Valentine which was hung by the outfit members in Agra on Sunday)," Avtar Singh Gill, who identified himself as an office-bearer of Bajrang Dal, told reporters.

He urged the Sanatan Dharma followers to question such Hindu boys and girls not only on Valentine's Day but every day when they see such couples in public in order to save Hindutva.

Taj Mahal, considered a symbol of love and among the wonders of the world, is also located in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valentine's Day Bajrang Dal
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp