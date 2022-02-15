STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal government tells DMs to ensure primary schools reopen from February 16 as COVID situation improves

The state government on Monday allowed the reopening of schools for primary and upper primary classes from February 16 after an improvement in the pandemic situation.

Published: 15th February 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises a classroom at a Delhi government school in Mayur Vihar ahead of reopening on Monday.

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has issued a separate notification asking all district magistrates and authorities of primary and secondary schools to ensure classes from nursery to seven begin from February 16.

In a notification to the district magistrates, the school education department said the additional district magistrate (education) should act as the nodal officer to coordinate with upper primary and primary schools for starting classes from February 16 after sanitisation and enforcement of all covid protocol by February 16.

"All the teaching and non-teaching staff of class 1 to 7 are asked to report at their respective schools on February 15 so that the physical classes commence from February 16."

Physical classes for the lower sections will recommence after a gap of two years with strict adherence to a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the School Education Department.

Offline classes for students of class 8 to 12 have begun from February 3.

Extending the ongoing lockdown restrictions till February 28, the state government said that all ICDS centres will also be opened on the same day.

Night restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, besides gatherings, have been reduced by an hour.

It will now be in force from midnight to 5 AM, the order added.

