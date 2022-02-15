STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP holds massive protest outside Raj Assembly demanding CBI inquiry in REET paper leak case

The party leaders and workers started march towards the assembly building to lay siege to the assembly. They were stopped by the police at Sahkar marg.

Published: 15th February 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 04:24 PM

Ajmer MLA Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The opposition BJP on Tuesday held a massive demonstration in Jaipur demanding CBI inquiry in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021 paper leak case.

Thousands of the party workers assembled outside the party's state headquarters here where the national general secretary and in charge of Rajasthan Arun Singh, BJP state president Satish Poonia, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena and other leaders addressed them.

Poonia told reporters that the BJP is forcing the government both inside and outside the assembly for the CBI inquiry.

After the address, the party leaders and workers started march towards the assembly building to lay siege to the assembly. They were stopped by the police at Sahkar marg.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements in view of the demonstration.

The BJP has been demanding a CBI inquiry in the REET paper leak and disrupting the proceedings of the assembly ever since the budget session began on Wednesday last week.

To mount pressure on the government, the BJP is holding a massive demonstration.

The BJP has been demanding a CBI inquiry in the REET-2021 paper leak case, alleging that ministers and bureaucrats are involved in the case and state police's Special Operation Group cannot question them, therefore for an impartial probe and to catch the "big culprits", the investigation should be handed over to the central agency.

Early this month, the state government has cancelled the REET exam which was held in last September.

