Cabinet approves preparations for India's G20 presidency

Published: 15th February 2022 09:36 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up of a G20 secretariat to put in place arrangements required for India's presidency of the prestigious grouping.

India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1 to November 30, 2023. India will host the G20 summit next year.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the setting up of a G20 Secretariat and its reporting structures, which will be responsible for implementation of overall policy decisions and arrangements needed for steering India's forthcoming G20 Presidency," the government said in a statement.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

"As per practice, a G20 Secretariat is being established to handle work relating to substantive / knowledge / content, technical, media, security and logistical aspects of India's G20 Presidency," according to the statement.

"It will be manned by officers and staff from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and other relevant line Ministries / Departments and domain knowledge experts," it said.

The government said the secretariat will be functional till February 2024. Italy held the G-20 presidency in 2021 while Indonesia will play the role till November, 2022. Italy, Indonesia and India are the G20 troika countries at present.

