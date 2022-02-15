STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dhariwal slams BJP MLAs for creating uproar in Rajasthan Assembly

Dhariwal has already made it clear that the state government has no intention to hand over the case to CBI.

Published: 15th February 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal

Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday dubbed the RSS as a "defamed organisation", and attacked BJP MLAs for creating uproar in the assembly, saying they want to "defame" others as they were members of that outfit.

BJP MLAs have been protesting in the state assembly in support of their demand for a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.

"They are demanding a CBI inquiry into REET paper leak as the agency is under the central government and if an inquiry is ordered, then the CBI will seal offices and recruitment process will stop. Their intention is to stop the recruitment process in the state," Dhariwal said in the House.

"They all are 'chelas' (followers) of Nimbaram. They are deep in corruption. The world knows about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). All of them who are sitting here are associated with it. They are the members of a 'defamed' organisation and, therefore, they want to defame others," Dhariwal said.

Nimbaram is a state RSS leader who was booked in a case of corruption by anti-corruption bureau of the Rajasthan Police in August last year.

As soon as the minister started speaking, the opposition BJP members boycotted the House proceedings.

The BJP members were not present in the House when the minister made these remarks during the Zero Hour.

Dhariwal said the opposition has not raised any doubt on the investigation being conducted by the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police and want a CBI inquiry just to get the investigation in their hands.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry.

The Speaker said when a debate on the issue was held on Monday, there was no point in repeating the issue in the House again. He asked Kataria to wait for the reply of the chief minister to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's speech.

Not satisfied with the Speaker's point, the opposition boycotted the House.

When the BJP MLAs were leaving the House, Dhariwal intervened and clarified the government's stand on not referring the case to the CBI.

Earlier during the Question Hour, Speaker CP Joshi warned the opposition of strict action if they continued to disrupt the proceedings.

As soon as the House began at 11 am, the BJP MLAs started creating uproar, raising slogans in support of their demand.

The Speaker asked them not to disrupt the Question Hour. As the protest continued, the Speaker warned them of strict action.

"You are making records of breaking parliamentary traditions. When you will come to power, you will have problems. Understand the importance of the Question Hour and do not disturb it. I will have to take strict action if you compel me," the speaker said.

However, the BJP MLAs continued shouting slogans.

Amid the din, the Question Hour continued. Ever since the Budget Session began on Wednesday last week, the opposition has been creating uproar over the demand. A debate was held in the House on Monday but the deadlock is continuing.

Dhariwal has already made it clear that the state government has no intention to hand over the case to CBI.

The Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan Police is investigating the paper leak case. REET-2021 was held in September last year. The state government has cancelled level two exam of the REET following the paper leak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan Assembly REET CBI
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp