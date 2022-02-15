Faced with slogans, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari loses cool at Kolkata college event

By PTI

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari lost his cool on Monday faced with sloganeering against him by some men in front of a college in the city.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya termed the sloganeering as a "shameful act".

He said the Nandigram MLA was returning from a memorial meeting held in rememberance of the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack when the incident took place in front of Asutosh College, less than a kilometre away from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

A group of men raised slogans against Adhikari in front of the college as his car was passing through Asutosh Mukherjee road.

An angry Adhikari alighted from his car to confront the slogan shouting men.

He asked them "Who are you saying (these) to?" before the local police and his security officers moved in and escorted him back to the car.

"This is a shameful act which is only possible by Trinamool Congress people," the BJP spokesperson said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that some students may have protested against Adhikari's earlier remarks in which he targeted party supremo Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"But it does not behove a leader to lose his cool because of this," he added.