Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A special CBI court in Ranchi on Tuesday convicted RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with 74 others, in another fodder scam case 47A/96 related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury.

Yadav who has already been convicted in four other fodder scam cases is currently on bail.

Out of a total of 99 accused persons in the case, 24, including 6 women, were acquitted, while the remaining 75 were convicted by the CBI Court in Ranchi. Decision on the point of sentencing will be taken by the Court virtually on February 21.

Notably, RJD Chief was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam case RC38A/96, related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka Treasury, on April 17 last year and was released from jail on April 30. Now, after the latest conviction, he might be sent to jail again.

Yadav has already been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another case related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19, 2021.

The RJD Chief has already secured bail in Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96), Chaibasa Treasury (RC 68A/96), another Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96), and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) cases.