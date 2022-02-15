STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four points in National Conference objection to J&K delimitation panel report

NC MP Hasnain Masoodi said the Delimitation Commission Act was not applicable to J&K and it was made applicable in August 5, 2019 through the J&K Reorganisation Act.

Published: 15th February 2022 04:04 AM

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The National Conference (NC) on Monday submitted four-point objections to the Delimitation Commission on its second draft proposing major changes in constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Since the Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging validity of J&K Re-Organisation Act, this means it will also examine whether the Delimitation Act could have been made applicable to J&K.” 

The Centre, he said, should have waited for the verdict before going for delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary seats.

In its second draft, the Delimitation Commission proposed deletion of 22 Assembly seats and creation of 29 seats as well as major changes in parliamentary constituencies.

Masoodi said the Commission has to give utmost importance to population because it has to be given representation.

“But this basic fact is being ignored.”

He gave the examples of segments which have 1.92 lakh, 1.88 lakh, 51,000 and 70,000-plus voters. 

Masoodi said the panel has to make compact constituencies with regard to connectivity and accessibility.

“However, this principle is also violated. Why Poonch and Rajouri have been included in Anantnag?’’ 

Comments

