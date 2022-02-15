STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa Assembly polls: TMC says it will win 12 seats, ally MGP 7

Kandolkar said they might fall short of a few seats, as against the majority mark of 21, but expressed confidence that they will be able to prove the majority on the floor of the House.

Published: 15th February 2022 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Kandolkar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Trinamool Congress has claimed it will win 12 seats in Goa and its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) will bag seven seats in the 40-member state Assembly.

Polling in all the 40 Assembly constituencies of the coastal state was held on Monday. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Before the polls, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) had forged an alliance with Goa's oldest regional party MGP.

Talking to PTI after the voting concluded on Monday evening, TMC Goa chief Kiran Kandolkar claimed his party was the only political outfit that gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the state.

"The TMC will win at least 12 seats in the state. Our ally MGP will win seven seats," he claimed.

Kandolkar said they might fall short of a few seats, as against the majority mark of 21, but expressed confidence that they will be able to prove the majority on the floor of the House.

He dismissed the apprehension that the MGP might part ways with the TMC after the poll results are out.

The pre-poll alliance between two the parties mandates that the MGP stays with the TMC even after the results are declared, he said.

Kandolkar further said a wrong impression was being created that the TMC will leave Goa after the poll results, and asserted that his party was here to stay.

"I agree that we have no grass-root level workers in Goa at present, but during the campaigning for the elections, we managed to make our presence felt in all the 40 Assembly constituencies," he said.

The party organisation will now set up grass-root level committees across Goa, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly polls TMC Goa polls MGP
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp