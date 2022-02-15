Hijab row: MP college principal issues order not to wear any religion specific attire inside premises

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: An autonomous post graduate government college in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh came out with an order, banning wearing of Hijab within the college premises, following protest by saffron outfits over the wearing of Hijab by two students on Monday.

The incident happened on Monday, when youngsters associated with Hindu outfits, including VHP, Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini came to the Agrani Government Autonomous PG College in Datia town. The saffron outfits activists’ spotted two students in Hijab inside the college premises, after which they staged a protest inside the college premises.

Coming to know about the development, the college administration led by the principal, DR Rahul, tried to track the two students, who were spotted wearing Hijab-Burqa in the college premises. “By the time we tried to find those students, they had already left the college. An order was subsequently issued by the college, asking students to wear only civilized and decent clothes in the college.”

The order signed by the college principal asked the students not to come to the college, wearing any religion/community specific attire, like Hijab, but stick to wearing decent and civilized dress.

The incident happened three days after a Hijab-Burqa clad M.Com Third Semester student who came to appear in the exam at a Government Autonomous PG College, was allowed to take the examination, only after she gave a written undertaking on her exam admit card of not attending the college again while wearing Hijab.

The student identified as Ruksana Khan gave the written undertaking to the in-charge principal, after students from the other community objected to her wearing Hijab-Burqa in the exam.