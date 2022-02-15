STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur polls: Congress promises 33% jobs to women, unemployment allowance

The Congress also promised to protect civil liberties and democratic rights of all sections of the Manipur society and respect the culture and tradition of each group, tribe, ethnicity and religion.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress has promised 33% reservation in government jobs for women in Manipur where female voters outnumber their male counterparts.

"Women are the pride of Manipur and the Congress considers women to be equal. It is constantly striving to bring them forward. The Congress promises to give 33% of all govt jobs in Manipur to women and provide free transportation to them," party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a virtual rally on Tuesday.

The Congress also proposed to give an unemployment allowance to all the youth of Manipur and the right to free healthcare to everyone.

It promised to protect civil liberties and democratic rights of all sections of the Manipur society and respect the culture and tradition of each group, tribe, ethnicity and religion.

"We intend to promote peace and harmony and do whatever we can to keep the people of Manipur united, so all can flourish together. One of our major goals is to provide safe drinking water and uninterrupted power supply. We also want to ensure that a farmer, who grows one crop, becomes capable to grow two-three crops in the next five years," Priyanka said.

She also said that the Congress would protect the preamble of Constitution and secure the territorial integrity of Manipur and its historical boundaries. The Congress will protect your civil rights and freedom, she added.

"Unless you have a politics that truly respects your state, culture and people from the heart, not just at the time of elections, only then can the development of Manipur take place," the Congress leader said.

The problems in Manipur are increasing because the government does not have the will to work. It depends on creating division on the basis of religion and ethnicity and dividing you is the only way that their politics progresses, she alleged.

"BJP's will is to come to power and remain in power by any means. It is impossible for a state to develop with such kind of politics. Manipur needs a government that understands the state and the voices of the people," she added.

