STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Many CPM workers killed in Tripura in last four years: Manik Sarkar hits out at BJP

However, the ruling dispensation strongly denied the allegations of political murders in Tripura after 2018 Assembly elections.

Published: 15th February 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Manik Sarkar has alleged that many CPI(M) leaders and workers have been murdered in the state in the past four years of the BJP-IPFT rule.

"As many as 24 CPI(M) leaders and workers were murdered in the past four years and justice has not been done to none. The things will not move on in the way they (BJP-IPFT) think", Sarkar said while speaking to reporters at Kamalpur in South Tripura district on Monday.

However, the ruling dispensation strongly denied the allegations of political murders in Tripura after 2018 Assembly elections.

"This was for the first time, no political murder took place after 2018 Assembly elections. Earlier, we used to witness heavy post poll violence", said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee.

Sharply criticizing the BJP-IPFT government, the former chief minister said an-one sided rule is installed in the state.

"People voices are being throttled. Elections are not taking place in a free and fair manner," he said.

Sarkar said the people, who had been befooled prior to 2018 Assembly elections have started realizing that they have made a big mistake.

"The BJP MLAs, who had deserted the party and joined the Congress have been openly criticizing the BJP led government. Now, they are repenting for joining the saffron party with folding hands", he said in an indirect reference to Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha quitting the saffron party and joining the Congress.

"A new storm is hovering in the state. Now, the time has come for an eyeball to eyeball protest to the wrongdoings of the government", he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manik Sarkar BJP CPM
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp