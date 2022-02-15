STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Married Maharashtra farmer kills self after female neighbour stops talking to him

The deceased Bharat Andelkar was married with two children. The woman is his neighbour and also married.

Published: 15th February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 47-year-old married man stabbed and injured a 37-year-old woman after she stopped talking to him before killing himself by consuming pesticide in a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The official said the woman, a farm labourer who lives in the Bhivapur area, had stopped talking to Andelkar who was a farmer after he tried to become too friendly to her.

He attacked the woman at her house on Sunday morning, following which she approached the police and lodged an FIR.

Meanwhile, Andelkar went to an agricultural field in Adyal village on Sunday evening and consumed pesticide, the official said.

Maharashtra
India Matters
