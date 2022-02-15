Married Maharashtra farmer kills self after female neighbour stops talking to him

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 47-year-old married man stabbed and injured a 37-year-old woman after she stopped talking to him before killing himself by consuming pesticide in a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The deceased Bharat Andelkar was married with two children. The woman is his neighbour and also married.

The official said the woman, a farm labourer who lives in the Bhivapur area, had stopped talking to Andelkar who was a farmer after he tried to become too friendly to her.

He attacked the woman at her house on Sunday morning, following which she approached the police and lodged an FIR.

Meanwhile, Andelkar went to an agricultural field in Adyal village on Sunday evening and consumed pesticide, the official said.