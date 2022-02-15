STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Pastor shoots at and injures stray dog with air gun for eating fowls

The pastor, who lives near the Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELC) Chowk (square), initially tried to shoo away the dog with the air gun who had eaten some fowls at his house.

Stray Dogs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHHINDWARA: A pastor allegedly shot at and injured a stray dog with his air gun after the canine ate fowls and didn't leave his house located near a church compound in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

"Rupesh Uike, who is in his late 20s, is a pastor of a church in Ramakona village in the district. He shot at and injured a stray dog using an air gun for not leaving his house around 10. 30 pm on Sunday," City Superintendent of Police Motilal Kushwaha told PTI.

The pastor, who lives near the Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELC) Chowk (square), initially tried to shoo away the dog with the air gun who had eaten some fowls at his house.

In a fit of rage, the pastor shot at the dog's limbs.

After hearing the cries of the injured dog, some locals rushed to the spot and shifted the canine to a veterinary hospital, Kushwaha said.

Following the incident, a delegation of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), submitted a petition at the Kotwali police seeking action against the pastor.

"The process to register a case against Uike is on," the police officer said.

"We have asked the PETA people to bring the stray dog to the police station for conducting medical examination before filing a case. They are searching for the stray dog," he said.

Meanwhile, photos of the dog sitting on a bed with bandaged forelimbs have gone viral on social media.

