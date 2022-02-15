STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oman Navy chief in India for strategy talk

Published: 15th February 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise.

Representational Image. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In continuation of joint meetings of the defence and military, Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO), is on a goodwill visit to India. 

“The visit aims to consolidate bilateral relations with Indian Navy, as also to explore new avenues for defence cooperation with India,” the Indian Navy said in a statement on Monday. Naval Principals of both nations held discussions to explore avenues to further enhance cooperation between the naval forces.

This is the second high-level meeting with Oman’s Defence Ministry Secretary General Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi, the executive head of the Omani defence establishment, who visited India from January 30 to February 4.

The Chief of the Royal Oman Air force will be visiting later this month. Oman’s Defence Secretary General was in India to co-chair the 10th Joint Military Cooperation Committee with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. 

The CRNO commenced his visit by paying homage at the National War Memorial. He was received by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, at the South Block Lawns. He also met Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane.

A source said the CRNO is scheduled to visit the Information Fusion Centre: Indian Ocean Region on Tuesday. It was established by the Government of India in 2018 to further maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region. 

In a major agreement, Oman agreed to give India access to the key Port of Duqm in Oman for military use and logistical support.

The countries also have the White Shipping agreement, which allows sharing information regarding non-military merchant vessels.

