STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajnath calls on Manipur militants to shun violence, come for peace talks

The defence minister exuded confidence that the BJP will win an absolute majority in the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.

Published: 15th February 2022 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called on insurgent outfits in Manipur to shun violence and come for peace talks with the Centre.

Speaking at a programme at Langthabal in Imphal West district on Monday, Singh said that the Union government is ready for dialogue with the insurgent groups if they wish to return to the mainstream.

"We are ready for talks with militants. Violence in Manipur has been the lowest in the last five years. Insurgency has reduced drastically. The BJP will put an end to violence and bring lasting peace and development in the region," he said.

Singh said that the Centre is committed to resolving unemployment, poverty and other issues plaguing Manipur for years, and boost tourism to increase the state's revenues.

The defence minister exuded confidence that the BJP will win an absolute majority in the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.

He said that Northeast lags behind other parts of the country in terms of development due to "anti-people" policies of the previous Congress governments.

"The Congress had neglected the region, and its anti-development policies reflect its anti-Northeast sentiment. After becoming PM, Atal Behari Vajpayee had formed a separate ministry for the development of the region. However, after his government was defeated in 2004, the region was continuously neglected for the next 10 years."

"However, Manipur has witnessed speedy development since the BJP came to power in the state in 2017. Five years back, the state was engulfed by violence, which has now ended. People of the state have witnessed development and good governance under the BJP," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Manipur BJP Violence
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp