SP booth agent shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

A villager also sustained serious injuries in the firing and was admitted to the hospital.

Published: 15th February 2022 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A booth agent of the Samajwadi Party was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday by a rival group in a village here over a dispute during polling in Tilhar constituency, police said.

A villager was also seriously injured in the incident, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Samajwadi Party booth agent Sudhir Kumar (20) was shot dead in Vikrampur Chakora village on Tuesday morning when he was going to attend nature's call.

On Monday night, there was a dispute between Kumar and a group of villagers over the casting of votes in Tilhar constituency in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, he said.

Dilip Kumar, in-charge of Nigohi police station, under which the village falls, was attached to the Police Lines following the dispute, the officer said.

He said the police are keeping a close eye on the situation in Nigohi area and additional forces have been deployed in view of the tense situation.

In a separate incident in the constituency, six people were injured on Monday night after Akash Tiwari, a supporter of BJP candidate Salona Kushwaha, and his associates were beaten up by a rival group led by SP candidate Roshan Lal Verma, police sources said.

Later, Kushwaha reached the police station and blocked the Shahjahanpur-Pilibhit road outside it alleging inaction against Verma and his supporters, they said.

Police had to use force to clear the road, the sources said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Tiwari, Verma, his sons Manoj and Sachin, and over 60 supporters were booked for attempt to murder, among other charges, they said.

