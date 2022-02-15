Structural audit of Gurugram building ordered after two die due to partial collapse  

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has now in principle decided that apart from the structural engineers appointed by the developers of the partially collapsed Gurugram building, the town and country planning department should also conduct structural audit by the reputed government institutions or by the structural engineer empanelled by them before giving the occupation certificate.

Two women lost their lives in the partial building collapse in the city on February 10. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that considering the seriousness of the incident, the state is committed to taking strict action against the guilty and any loss of life due to any reason whatsoever will not be tolerated. He said that he was monitoring the situation and the additional chief secretary, town and country planning department also visited the site as soon as the incident was reported.

The chief minister said that the town and country planning department should take immediate action against the directors of Chintels India Private Limited and Chintels Exports Private Limited; their structural engineers, architects and contractors and the resident who had done additional construction work on the sixth floor. Directions have been given to register a case with immediate effect.

He said that the local administration has also been directed to provide alternate and temporary re-accommodation to all the affected families on an immediate basis as these people are scared to stay in this tower. This apart, directions have been given to get the structural audit of the affected towers done by either the IITs.

The chief minister said that he has come to know that other group housing colonies in the vicinity have also shown signs of structural damage at an early stage. Therefore, the department has been directed to identify such buildings based on complaints received from RWAs or any other agency. The department has also been directed to conduct a structural audit at the cost of the coloniser.

