Thousands of Indian students stuck in Ukraine, Congress leader writes to President Kovind

Rajesh Asnani

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Thousands of Indian students, mostly pursuing engineering and medicine, are stuck in Ukraine amid rising tension of war. A majority of them are from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Punjab.

On behalf of some parents and students from Rajasthan’s Kota division, a petition was submitted to the President’s Secretariat to ensure safety of the students.

There are nearly 20,000 students studying in Ukraine. From Kota, there are around 40 while there are over 1,000 students from Rajasthan.

Bundi’s Congress leader Charmesh Sharma, who assists Indians in distress abroad, has petitioned President Ramnath Kovind to direct the government to bring the students back.

“Indians from all over the country have gone there to study in medical and engineering universities. Students from Rajasthan and other states studying at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University are in distress,” said Sharma.

A student, Sharma claimed, wrote to him that all countries are evacuating their citizens but they do not know about the Indian government’s plans.

According to reports, most of the students live in western Ukraine, while tension is on the eastern front. Ukraine is favoured by Indians due to its easier and cheaper admissions compared to India.