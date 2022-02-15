STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held for making obscene video call to Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur to extort money

The accused, identified as Waris Khan (23) and Rabeen Khan (21), made the call to Bhopal parliamentarian Thakur last week during which they played an obscene video clip.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested two Rajasthan-based brothers who allegedly shared an obscene clip during a video call with BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and tried to extort money, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Waris Khan (23) and Rabeen Khan (21), made the call to Bhopal parliamentarian Thakur last week during which they played an obscene video clip.

On seeing it, Thakur disconnected the call, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Amit Kumar said quoting the Lok Sabha member's complaint.

Later, the accused allegedly shared an obscene video on Thakur's mobile phone and demanded money, Kumar said.

The police registered a case under relevant provisions and started an investigation into it.

A police team was sent to Rajasthan after the mobile phone locations of the accused were traced to Bharatpur in the neighbouring state, the official said.

After staying there for about a week, the police team arrested both the accused from a village in Bharatpur, he said.

The two accused told the police that they used to call people "for fun" and extort money, the official said.

The police were in the process of bringing the accused to Bhopal, he said, adding that more details could be revealed after their interrogation.

