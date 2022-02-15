STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Unacceptable and ill-advised': IMA vetoes Charak Shapath, to meet Mandaviya

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is against replacing the Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath, a controversial step proposed by National Medical Commission (NMC).

Published: 15th February 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is against replacing replace the Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath, a controversial step proposed by National Medical Commission (NMC).

The largest organisation of doctors in India with over three lakh members described the move as “unacceptable and ill-advised”.

Representatives of IMA will have a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday and tell him what they feel. 

“We are meeting the minister on February 20. We will urge him not to replace the oath. We will make him understand that there is no need for such a controversy at a time when doctors are at the forefront of battling Covid. I am sure he will understand and not agree to replace the oath,” IMA national president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh said.

The NMC, in its undergraduate board meeting last week, had discussed a proposal with medical colleges to replace the Hippocratic Oath taken by medical students with Charak Shapath. Named after the founder of Ayurveda, the Shapath lays down a code of conduct for healers in ancient Indian medicines. The proposal has been circulated to medical colleges for their feedback.

“It is unfortunate that such a move has come when Indian doctors have fought three waves of Covid with courage and determination. The NMC move is unacceptable and ill-advised,” Singh said. He added that tampering with the identity of modern medicine is “nothing but sacrilege.”

NMC is trying to erase the identity of modern medicine and replace it with the “identity and legacy of a different system of medicine which is a betrayal of the profession,” Singh asserted.

Kavita Bajeli-Datt

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Medical Association National Medical Commission Hippocratic oath Charak shapath Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp