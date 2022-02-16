After National Coference, now BJP files two objections to J&K delimitation proposal  

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BJP has filed two objections with the Delimitation Commission, demanding restoration of Suchetgarh Assembly seat and inclusion of Shopian in Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat.

BJP spokesman Arun Gupta told this newspaper that the local BJP MPs, who are associate members of the Delimitation Commission, have submitted their objections to the panel.

Party MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma along with National Conference MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone are the associate members of the Commission.

Gupta said the BJP has demanded restoration of Suchetgarh Assembly seat in Jammu district. Suchetgarh is proposed to be merged with RS Pura and Bishnah segments, which are both reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

“The BJP has also demanded that the Shopian area in south Kashmir should also be included in Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat,” Gupta said.

Asked whether the Commission will consider their objections, Gupta said, “Our job is to file objections and it depends on them whether they accept it or reject as the Commission is an autonomous body”.

The Commission has proposed major changes in Anantnag parliamentary seat by removing Pulwama and Shopian and adding Poonch and Rajouri.

Surprisingly, the Shopian area, which connects Poonch and Rajouri via Mughal Road, was removed from Anantnag seat and included in Srinagar.

All political parties have opposed the proposal of including Poonch and Rajouri with Anantang LS seat.

Their logic is Poonch and Rajouri remain disconnected from the Kashmir Valley for six months during winter and hence there is no logic in inclusion with Anantnag.