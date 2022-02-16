STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid Hijab row, Chhattisgarh school forgoes ‘crucifix’ in uniform logo ‘under duress’  

Some parents had recently strongly opposed the depiction of a ‘cross’ in the logo of the school alleging that the school got the new uniform prepared only this year.

Published: 16th February 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  While the hijab row rages on, another controversy has erupted over the usage of a ‘crucifix’ symbol in the logo on the uniform of a private school in north Chhattisgarh.

With the protests from the part of parents worsening, the management of the New Life English Higher Secondary School, at Janakpur in Koriya district of the state has decided to withdraw the symbolic logo from the uniform apparently ‘under duress’.

School principal Aradhna Patel, in a press statement on Tuesday, said, “Our school has been using the logo on uniforms for the past 30 years and no one ever objected to it. Our institute never intends to hurt the sentiments of any community. Keeping in view the present scenario, the school management committee has decided to change the symbolic logo on the uniform so that communal harmony prevails.”

Over a thousand students are enrolled in the New Life school from nursery to Class XII.

Some parents had recently strongly opposed the depiction of a ‘cross’ in the logo of the school alleging that the school got the new uniform prepared only this year and the modified logo was not there earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Life English Higher Secondary School Crucifix Logo
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp