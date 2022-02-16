Amid Hijab row, Chhattisgarh school forgoes ‘crucifix’ in uniform logo ‘under duress’  

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: While the hijab row rages on, another controversy has erupted over the usage of a ‘crucifix’ symbol in the logo on the uniform of a private school in north Chhattisgarh.

With the protests from the part of parents worsening, the management of the New Life English Higher Secondary School, at Janakpur in Koriya district of the state has decided to withdraw the symbolic logo from the uniform apparently ‘under duress’.

School principal Aradhna Patel, in a press statement on Tuesday, said, “Our school has been using the logo on uniforms for the past 30 years and no one ever objected to it. Our institute never intends to hurt the sentiments of any community. Keeping in view the present scenario, the school management committee has decided to change the symbolic logo on the uniform so that communal harmony prevails.”

Over a thousand students are enrolled in the New Life school from nursery to Class XII.

Some parents had recently strongly opposed the depiction of a ‘cross’ in the logo of the school alleging that the school got the new uniform prepared only this year and the modified logo was not there earlier.