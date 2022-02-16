STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam Congress files complaint against Himanta for 'father-son' remark against Rahul Gandhi

The party claimed that the BJP leader's statement is against the Indian civilisation and culture.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the Congress on Tuesday filed a police complaint against state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for asking party leader Rahul Gandhi whether the BJP ever told him to prove he was Rajiv Gandhi's son.

The party claimed that the BJP leader's statement is against the Indian civilisation and culture.

Assam Congress spokespersons Basanta Kumar Sarma and Bhabani Kalita filed the complaint at Hatigaon police station in Guwahati and urged the officers to register an FIR against the chief minister.

A senior police official said they have received the complaint.

At a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on February 11, Sarma attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccines.

He asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi".

The Assam Congress in a statement also claimed that another complaint that they wanted to file at Dispur police station was not accepted by its in-charge who did not assign any reason.

"This shows what is happening in the state and the CM is using the police as his personal force. Assam Police nowadays do not take responsibility for anyone except the RSS and the BJP," Congress Senior Spokesperson Manjit Mahanta said in the statement.

Complaints are being filed by Congress leaders across several states against the Assam Chief Minister for the controversial remark.

Several opposition leaders, including chief ministers, also criticised Sarma for it.

