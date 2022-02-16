STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP disrespected people's mandate in Manipur: Priyanka attacks saffron party

Addressing an election rally in Imphal online, Gandhi also promised to 'protect civil liberties and democratic rights' of all people in the militancy-hit state.

Published: 16th February 2022

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Tuesday mounted a blistering attack on the BJP in Manipur, accusing the state's ruling party of having disrespected people's mandate, and used "bullying and bribing" as a tool to form the government in the state where the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 elections.

Promising to pursue "politics of development", she said more jobs will be created in the state whose potential for tourism will be fully utilised.

Addressing an election rally in Imphal online, Gandhi also promised to "protect civil liberties and democratic rights" of all people in the militancy-hit state.

"You elected the Congress party but got a different government," she said.

The 2017 state election had thrown up a hung assembly where neither the Congress nor the BJP had a majority in the 60-member House.

Though the Congress came closest to the magic 31 seat mark with 28 MLAs, the BJP pipped it at the post with the help of smaller parties like the NPP of Conrad Sangma and the Naga People's Front, besides some others.

"When the way of coming to power is fundamentally wrong, when it involves pressure tactics, bullying and bribing, what can be the actions of such a government? The mandate of the 2017 election continues to be disrespected," she asserted.

She accused the BJP of neglecting Manipur like other states of the North East.

"The traditions, customs and the way of living of the people of Manipur must be respected fully," she asserted.

The Congress leader also promised unemployment allowance to the youth of the state and a legislation that will guarantee its people the right to health care, if her party is voted to power, besides free public transport to women.

She said steps will be taken to ensure multi-cropping and making available safe drinking water.

Gandhi said the state's bamboo industry, and medicinal and aromatic plants, will be promoted and its huge hydro-electric potential exploited.

"The Congress party will pursue the politics of development," she asserted, and added when people will have jobs in the state they will not have to migrate elsewhere to earn a living.

She also attacked the N Biren Singh government over its handling of the Covid crisis, claiming despite a small population Manipur recorded disproportionately high death toll.

