Civic polls: CPM writes to Bengal SEC, alleges 'Duare Sarkar' government programme to influence voters

Published: 16th February 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Left Front on Tuesday wrote to the State Election Commission, alleging that the "Duare Sarkar" programme of the West Bengal government is aimed at influencing the electorate for the February 27 polls to 108 municipalities.

It appealed to the commission to halt the outreach initiative of the TMC government.

The Left Front also claimed that contents of an advertisement by the state government on the "Paray Samadhan" (resolve issues at locality) and "Duare Sarkar" (government at doorsteps) violated the SEC's guidelines.

The government's flagship programme, 'Duare Sarkar', which was stalled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, resumed on Tuesday.

In a letter to the state election commissioner, Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the programme, which is being held by the government, is "aimed at influencing the electorate for the February 27 polls to 108 municipalities".

He also claimed that leaders, candidates and former councillors of the ruling Trinamool Congress will "participate in the programme" to be held in various locations across the state and thus this violates the commission's guidelines and model code of conduct.

"On behalf of the Left Front, I request you to halt such attempts to influence the electors for the sake of free and fair elections," Bose wrote.

