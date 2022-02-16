STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid death toll climbs to 227 in Ladakh, 59 fresh cases reported

The number of active cases in Ladakh has declined to 522, which include 395 cases in Leh district and 127 cases in Kargil district, they said.

Published: 16th February 2022 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

An health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at Dadar railway station in Mumbai

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LEH: The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh climbed to 227 following a fatality in Leh, while 59 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 27,536 in the Union territory, officials said on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in Ladakh has declined to 522, which include 395 cases in Leh district and 127 cases in Kargil district, they said.

While 169 people died because of coronavirus in Leh, 58 died in Kargil. One death has been reported from Leh, they said.

According to the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services, 59 new positive cases of Covid were reported in the UT on Monday. Out of the total positive reports, 35 were reported in Leh and 24 in Kargil.

They said 73 patients were discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of those cured to 26,787, they said. Out of the total patients cured, 42 patients were discharged in Leh and 31 in Kargil.

While a total of 1,248 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, they said, adding that 925 sample reports in Leh and 256 in Kargil were found to be negative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp