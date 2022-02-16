Culture Ministry to engage startups for 'Vision India@2047'

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In consonance with the Central government’s ambitious ‘Vision India@2047’ initiative, the culture ministry will engage the startup community to prepare a blueprint for the requirement, development, and growth of the country for the next 25 years.

To initiate dialogue with them, it has been working with OTT platforms to organise a programme similar to Shark Tank India, a business reality show being aired on Sony TV to understand their requirements and ideate ‘future-ready India’ in 2047 when the country will be celebrating 100th years of independence.

The programme will be part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a commemoration and celebration of 75 years of India’s independence.

“These are people (startups) who are the most innovative so the plan is to know how they want to see India in 2047. Tie up with OTT platforms is to bring them together and get their ideas. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has, in fact, agreed to do a programme with industry people. They will not be charging a single penny. All 10 lakh industry partners will join. They are doing a huge series of conferences to discuss India@2047,” said a senior official of the ministry.

The Centre has recently begun working on the vision plan and the 10 Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGoS) was assigned the task of drawing up a road map for the same.

The officials said that suggestions and ideas about India in 2047 sent by 1.3 crore school children to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through postcards would also be included in the vision document.

To analyze postcards, the ministry has prepared an artificial intelligence programme.

“This is the right time to visualize the India of 2047. Around 40-45 lakh postcards are basically the ideas of children on India@2047. How do they want to see the country in the next 25 years? Some of the responses are surprising. They are not just in thin air. Once we have ideas with us, we will reveal what entrepreneurs and children want in the country,” said the official.

The postcard campaign was jointly run by the department of posts and the culture ministry in association with the department of school education and literacy of the education ministry.

Children from 75,000 schools from all over the country and abroad participated in the campaign.