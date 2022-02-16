STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharam Sansad row: Bail for seer Yati Narsinghanand in case of derogatory speech 

  A Haridwar court on Tuesday granted bail to Yati Narsinghanand, an accused in Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case, in a case pertaining to derogatory remarks he made against women.

Published: 16th February 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

After his comments against women went viral on scoial media, a case was registered against him under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Narsinghananda was arrested by Haridwar police on January 15.  Prior to him, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested on January 13 in connection with the Haridwar hate speech case, which was in the news for some time. 

“He was arrested in two matters — one in alleged hate speech case at Dharam Sansad, Haridwar matter in which case was registered for promoting enmity between different groups. He was granted bail on February 7 in the case,’’ Narsinghanand’s counsel advocate Har Narayan Gupta said.

“Another was registered for outraging  religious feelings of any class and for trying to insult the modesty of a woman. He was granted bail in this case. This paves the way for his release from the prison.” 

Comments

