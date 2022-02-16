Global Skill Park in Bhopal to be named after Sant Ravidas, announces MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A slew of announcements by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked the Sant Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Just a day after he tested COVID positive, the MP CM addressed the Sant Ravidas Jayanti program in Bhopal via virtual mode.

He made a slew of announcements, including naming the Global Skill Park (being built in Bhopal) after the 15th-16th century saint.

“In Global Skill Park too, youth will be self-dependent after getting training in various disciplines. Here labour will be worshipped and thousands of youths will come to learn. In this institute, youths will be trained in those disciplines, which will give them immediate employment. Naming this park after Sant Shiromani Ravidas would be a real tribute to him,” Chouhan said.

“Along with this, Sant Ravidas Swa-rozgar Yojana, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Aarthik Kalyan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati Vishesh Pariyojana Vitta Poshan Yojana will be started to provide employment to the youths. Sant Ravidas community buildings will be constructed in scheduled caste dominated areas of every district of the state.”

“Under the Sant Ravidas Swa-rozgar Yojana, a loan assistance of Rs One lakh to Rs 50 lakh will be provided to the scheduled caste youths for setting up a manufacturing unit. Interest subsidy at the rate of 5 percent will be given for the project. Similarly, for service sector and retail trade also, there will be a provision of loan from Rs one lakh to Rs 25 lakh in the scheme. The schemes will be operated through Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Scheduled Caste and Development Corporation,” the CM announced further.

“Under the Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati Vishesh Pariyojana Vitta Poshan Yojana, a grant of up to Rs 2 crore would be given to the youths of the Scheduled Castes for self-employment, skill up-gradation, promotion and innovation. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Aarthik Kalyan Yojana is being started with the objective of providing loans up to Rs One lakh for low cost equipment or working capital to the micro, small and medium scale industries already established by the beneficiaries of the scheduled caste category. The schemes will be operated through Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Scheduled Caste and Development Corporation.”