India seeking more flights to Ukraine

NEW DELHI: Amidst the mounting tension in Ukraine due to the military build up around it by

Russia, India has asked its citizens, particularly students to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily.

Panic has gripped the students and their families back home are doing all it takes to get them back. However, even thought there are no direct flights to Kyiv, Indian government is hoping to increase the number of options that can help get these citizens back.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for all those seeking information. The embassy is also advising students to stay calm and not panic and book the earliest available and convenient option.

At the moment Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Ukraine. Talks are on with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to pitch in and facilitate in this

process on a priority basis. At present, Ukraine International Airlines operates flights on the Kyiv-Delhi route.

The other options, are expensive and take longer as there are one or more stopovers. These are from flights transisting through, Dubai, Doha, Sharjah, Almaty and Frankfurt. They are operated by Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways.

There are close to 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine. They are mostly students who study medicine as it is more affordable than private medical colleges within India. On completion of their degree, Indian students have to clear a screening test by National Medical Commission in order to practice in India.