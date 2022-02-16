STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India seeking more flights to Ukraine

The embassy is also advising students to stay calm and not panic and book the earliest available and convenient option.

Published: 16th February 2022 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the mounting tension in Ukraine due to the military build up around it by
Russia, India has asked its citizens, particularly students to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily.

Panic has gripped the students and their families back home are doing all it takes to get them back. However, even thought there are no direct flights to Kyiv, Indian government is hoping to increase the number of options that can help get these citizens back.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for all those seeking information. The embassy is also advising students to stay calm and not panic and book the earliest available and convenient option.

At the moment Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Ukraine. Talks are on with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to pitch in and facilitate in this
process on a priority basis. At present, Ukraine International Airlines operates flights on the Kyiv-Delhi route.

The other options, are expensive and take longer as there are one or more stopovers. These are from flights transisting through, Dubai, Doha, Sharjah, Almaty and Frankfurt. They are operated by Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways.

There are close to 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine. They are mostly students who study medicine as it is more affordable than private medical colleges within India. On completion of their degree, Indian students have to clear a screening test by National Medical Commission in order to practice in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Russia Ukraine crisis
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp