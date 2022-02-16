STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Dwivedi reviews security scenario in Kashmir

Published: 16th February 2022 01:55 PM

Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in Kashmir during his three-day visit to the valley which ended on Wednesday.

"The Army Commander was briefed by Lt Gen D P Pandey, General officer Commanding Chinar Corps, on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries' design," a defence spokesman said here.

He said the Army Commander had arrived here on Monday on his maiden visit to Kashmir after taking over the reins of Northern Command of the Army.

Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with the senior officers of Chinar Corps and lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control, the spokesman said.

He said the Army Commander also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the ceasefire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan, which will complete one year on February 25, 2022.

"For the hinterland, the Army Commander complimented Chinar Corps for the conduct of operations with precision ensuring zero collateral damage. He was appreciative of the excellent Soldier-Citizen connect activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments," the spokesman said.

Let Gen Dwivedi also paid homage to the 40 bravehearts of CRPF who had made the supreme sacrifice during terror attack on the convoy three years ago in Pulwama.

The Army Commander also interacted with various civil functionaries and members of the civil society. He appreciated the rapid steps that are being taken by all agencies for sustainable peace and development of Kashmir. He lauded the synergy between all elements of the security forces and the Civil Administration.

