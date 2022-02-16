STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police use water cannons, batons to quell Chirag Paswan's protest against Nitish government

Published: 16th February 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and several of his supporters were detained by police that used water cannons and batons to break up a protest on Tuesday demanding dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government over its alleged failure on "all fronts".

The march began at the historic Gandhi Maidan, and Paswan and his supporters were detained near the Income Tax roundabout, about 4 km away, as they tried to proceed to the Raj Bhavan in the city's high-security zone, shouting slogans against the government and carrying placards that read 'Bihar Bachao' (Save Bihar).

They had an argument with police when they insisted on proceeding to the Raj Bhavan to hand over a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Provoked, they tried to break the police cordon, prompting a baton-charge and burst of water cannons.

Officials said some protesters were detained after they scuffled with police and blocked the road, which was later cleared.

Paswan and others were escorted to Sachiwalaya Police Station after being taken into preventive custody before they were let off.

"The Nitish Kumar government has failed on all fronts, including providing employment to youths, maintaining law and order, providing education and health. We want immediate dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government," Paswan told reporters before he was detained.

Patna senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon told PTI, "It was a preventive detention. The party workers and their leader were released on personal bond."

After his release, Paswan along with some party leaders met the protocol officer to the governor and submitted a memorandum highlighting the problems faced by the common man due to the alleged "anti-people" policies of the state government.

