STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka targets Modi, Adityanath for sharing stage with MoS Ajay Mishra

Mishra, the accused in the October 3, 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, wherein eight people -- four farmers, two BJP workers and a journalist -- were killed, walked out of jail on Tuesday.

Published: 16th February 2022 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By PTI

KANPUR: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sharing stage with Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is a key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Addressing an election campaign in Kanpur, which goes to polls on February 20, the Congress general secretary and its Uttar Pradesh in-charge slammed the BJP-led Centre and the state government for releasing Ashish Mishra, the minister's son, on bail.

Mishra, the accused in the October 3, 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, wherein eight people -- four farmers, two BJP workers and a journalist -- were killed, walked out of jail on Tuesday.

There has been a demand among opposition parties and farmers groups for sacking of Ajay Mishra Teni, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, ever since the infamous incident in his native district of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Priyanka Gandhi, campaigning for Congress' Govind Nagar candidate Karishma Thakur, hit out at the BJP over a host of issues, including inflation, unemployment, women safety and farmers trouble.

"The farmers held a protest, but they were mowed down. The minister's son came in his jeep and mowed down six farmers in front of thousands of people. But what did the government do? The PM and the CM share stage with that minister even today and have released their son on bail," she said.

"I have met the families of the farmers who have died. I want to ask who is going to look after their families. I want to ask you (people) why are you asleep, what is the government giving you? They are making you dependent on a sack of ration and you are not waking up," she added.

The Congress leader mentioned the number of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident as six as against eight. She further said serving people is the highest 'dharma' (duty) for any politician.

"Whether Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Jainism or Buddhism, all religions have preached that service to the people is the highest form of 'dharma'," she added. Assembly elections in the state are being held in seven phases. The results will be announced on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Mishra Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp