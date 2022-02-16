STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab polls: PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress

He invoked Sant Ravidas and said his government was following his ideals, and that the welfare of the poor was above everything else for it.

Published: 16th February 2022 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

PATHANKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at an election rally here, and termed it a photocopy of the Congress.

Addressing the rally ahead of the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections, he said farming, trade and industry will be made profitable in five years if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power in the state.

"Give me five years to serve you. I assure you farming, trade, industry will be made profitable," Modi said at a poll rally in Pathankot.

Attacking political rivals, he said, "We see Punjab from the Punjabiyat angle, which is our priority. Rivals see Punjab only through political prism."

Targeting the Congress, Modi said the party failed to keep Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, within India's territory during the Partition.

He invoked Sant Ravidas and said his government was following his ideals, and that the welfare of the poor was above everything else for it.

The prime minister reached here to attend the rally after offering prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

"Today is Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Before coming here, I went to Guru Ravidas Vishram Mandir (in Delhi) and sought blessings," he said.

With a large number of Guru Ravidas followers visiting Varanasi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Modi said the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government is making all efforts to ensure that the pilgrims are facilitated in every manner.

"Railways is also running two special trains. As Varanasi MP, it is my responsibility to see that when you are my guest, I have to ensure you get all facilities," he said.

ALSO WATCH | 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathankot congress Punjab BJP aap Punjab polls PM Modi
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp