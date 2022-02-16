STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
REET paper leak case: BJP march to Rajasthan House stopped

Led by BJP state president Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, and his deputy Rajendra Rathod, the BJP workers sat on the road to continue their demonstration.

Published: 16th February 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 09:01 AM

Police stop BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena and other activists in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Stepping up pressure on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, BJP workers tried to ‘gherao’ the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday for CBI probe into the REET paper leak. 

In the morning, BJP workers marched towards the Assembly from their party headquarters but were stopped by the police.

When scuffle broke out, the police chased them away.  Led by BJP state president Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, and his deputy Rajendra Rathod, the BJP workers sat on the road to continue their demonstration.

Poonia and other leaders made symbolic arrests.

Poonia said his party had a one-point demand of CBI investigation.  “SOG is unable to take action on the influential people. The Congress Government is not agreeing. The rights of the unemployed have been trampled,’’ he claimed.

While the BJP leaders and workers were out on the road, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot pulled up the opposition in the House for defaming his government.

"The motive of demanding the REET case to CBI is to defame the government. Jobs get stuck in the process. We want to give 62,000 jobs in the next few days. They want to stop the process.”

The CM said that BJP did not participate in the Assembly proceedings as it remained adamant on demand for CBI probe.

“For two days, the BJP is boycotting the House,” he said.

