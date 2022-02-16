Saudi commander on historic visit, West Asia ties get focus

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the strengthening of bilateral relationship between India and Middle-Eastern countries, the Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces is in India on a three-day landmark visit.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement on Tuesday said, “In a historic and landmark visit, the Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, arrived in India on February 14, 2022.”

“This is the first ever visit by a serving Royal Saudi Land Forces commander to India and marks a deepening bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. The aim of the visit is to bolster bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries,” added the MoD.

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had visited Saudi Arabia in December 2020 which also was a landmark as his was the first time that an Indian Army Chief visited the oil-rich nation.

Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair was received by General MM Naravane on Tuesday at South Block where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.