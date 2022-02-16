'Shark Tank India' effect? Modi government to engage startups for Vision India ‘47

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: in consonance with the Central government’s ambitious ‘Vision India@2047’ initiative, the culture ministry will engage the startup community to prepare a blueprint for the requirement, development, and growth of the country.

To initiate dialogue with them, it has been working with OTT platforms to organise a programme similar to Shark Tank India, a reality show being aired on Sony TV to understand their requirements and ideate ‘future ready India’ in 2047 when the country will be celebrating 100th year of independence.

The programme will be part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.