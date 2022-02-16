STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Shark Tank India' effect? Modi government to engage startups for Vision India ‘47

The programme will be part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.  

Published: 16th February 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: in consonance with the Central government’s ambitious ‘Vision India@2047’ initiative, the culture ministry will engage the startup community to prepare a blueprint for the requirement, development, and growth of the country. 

To initiate dialogue with them, it has been working with OTT platforms to organise a programme similar to Shark Tank India, a reality show being aired on Sony TV to understand their requirements and ideate ‘future ready India’ in 2047 when the country will be celebrating 100th year of independence.

The programme will be part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shark Tank India Sony TV Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp