Somaiya files complaint alleging 'scam' in COVID centre contract, questions 'silence' of Uddhav

By PTI

MUMBAI: Denying allegations of corruption raised against him by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has said that he was ready to face any probe.

He also filed a police complaint alleging a "scam" in the allotment of COVID care centres in Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena headquarters earlier in the day, a combative Raut had launched a personal attack against Somaiya, the former BJP MP, who has been raising a slew of allegations against the Sena brass and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Somiaya claimed that neither Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray nor Sanjay Raut has responded to the issue of the "scam" in the allotment of COVID care centres which was raised by him.

"My fight against their corruption will go on," he added.

Somaiya on Tuesday afternoon filed a complaint with the Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai alleging corruption in the contracting process for COVID care centres in Mumbai.

He had also levelled charges of benami property against the Thackerays.

One of them was about benami property in Alibaug in the Raigad district.

Raut dared Somaiya to prove the charges and said an outing could be arranged to the benami properties in Alibaug to check the facts.

Attacking Somaiya using certain derogatory words, Raut alleged that Neil Somaiya, son of Kirit Somaiya, had links Rakesh Wadhwan, an accused in the PMC bank fraud.

Raut said he will submit all the papers in this connection to chief minister Thackeray for appropriate action.

Raut also demanded the arrest of Somaiya father-son in the PMC case.

Responding to the charge, Kirit Somaiya said, "I have done nothing wrong. I was never indulged in corruption. I am ready to face any inquiry".

He alleged that in 2017, Raut, and Saamana (Marathi daily and Sena mouthpiece) had tried to defame his wife Medha Somaiya in a similar manner by naming a building construction company.

"Now he has named my son Neil Somaiya. The MVA government leaders have so far filed 10 cases against me and three more are on the way," Somaiya said.

Taking a dig at Raut after his press conference, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis tweeted: "Today, a cat again tried roaring".

Hitting back, Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande said, "The cat which is scared after the roar is trying to make some noise. Mami should keep quiet."