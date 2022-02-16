STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: Akhilesh promises one kg ghee for poor, free ration for five years

In Unnao he claimed the “haughtiness” of BJP supporters have vanished and they have become numb after the first two phases of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 16th February 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday promised a kilo of ‘ghee’ for the poor and free ration for five years if the party forms government in Uttar Pradesh.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government was set to discontinue its free-ration scheme but deferred it because of the polls.

“The poor availing their rations will get it till the elections. Earlier, it was to be given till November but when the Uttar Pradesh elections were announced, they (BJP) said people will get it till March,” Yadav said at a poll rally in Raebareli.

In Unnao he claimed the “haughtiness” of BJP supporters have vanished and they have become numb after the first two phases of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh.

“Those talking about curbing the ‘garmi’ (haughtiness) of others were subdued by the people. They became frigid after the first phase. Following the second phase... their workers have gone numb. Now, when the people of Unnao cast their votes, the BJP will not be able to open its account here,” Yadav said.

The SP chief, in a tweet in Hindi on Monday with the hashtag ‘BjpGoBackGo’, said, “After seeing the response of people in the second phase it can be said that the SP alliance has completed its century (of seats).”

“Thanks to the people for their full support in these two phases. Out of seven phases, two are over. The people are telling the BJP ‘go back go’.” 

In Raebareli, Yadav claimed that the funds for ration have not been earmarked in “Delhi’s budget as they know that the election will end in March”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp