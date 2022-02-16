UP polls: Akhilesh promises one kg ghee for poor, free ration for five years

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday promised a kilo of ‘ghee’ for the poor and free ration for five years if the party forms government in Uttar Pradesh.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government was set to discontinue its free-ration scheme but deferred it because of the polls.

“The poor availing their rations will get it till the elections. Earlier, it was to be given till November but when the Uttar Pradesh elections were announced, they (BJP) said people will get it till March,” Yadav said at a poll rally in Raebareli.

In Unnao he claimed the “haughtiness” of BJP supporters have vanished and they have become numb after the first two phases of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh.

“Those talking about curbing the ‘garmi’ (haughtiness) of others were subdued by the people. They became frigid after the first phase. Following the second phase... their workers have gone numb. Now, when the people of Unnao cast their votes, the BJP will not be able to open its account here,” Yadav said.

The SP chief, in a tweet in Hindi on Monday with the hashtag ‘BjpGoBackGo’, said, “After seeing the response of people in the second phase it can be said that the SP alliance has completed its century (of seats).”

“Thanks to the people for their full support in these two phases. Out of seven phases, two are over. The people are telling the BJP ‘go back go’.”

In Raebareli, Yadav claimed that the funds for ration have not been earmarked in “Delhi’s budget as they know that the election will end in March”.