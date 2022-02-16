STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Alleged Samajwadi Party goons attack Union Minister's convoy in Karhal

According to Mainpuri police, some locals attacked Baghel's convoy with stones and sticks when it was passing Atikullaha village.

Published: 16th February 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi party

Samajwadi party flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday alleged that Union Minister S P Singh Baghel's convoy was "attacked by Samajwadi Party goons" in Mainpuri district's Karhal where he is contesting against Akhilesh Yadav.

He claimed that with this "attack" on the Union minister, who is also the BJP's candidate from Karhal Assembly segment, the Samajwadi Party chief has "ensured his defeat" in poll.

According to Mainpuri police, some locals attacked Baghel's convoy with stones and sticks when it was passing Atikullaha village.

"The circle officer of Karhal is on the spot and an FIR is being lodged based on a complaint. The minister is safe and the law-and-order situation is normal," it said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said the "attack" on the convoy of Union Minister S P Singh Baghel "by Samajwadi Party goons" has shown the "real character of the party".

"Yesterday, BJP MP Geeta Shakya was also attacked. Strict action will be taken against the culprits of both the incidents," he said.

Maurya alleged that Akhilesh Yadav got Baghel and other BJP leaders attacked by "his pet goons" out of the fear of being defeated in his stronghold Karhal.

"With the attack, you have ensured your defeat. Is this the new Samajwadi Party? Will you get those contesting against you attacked?" he posed in another tweet.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh also slammed the Samajwadi Party.

"The attack on BJP candidate Baghel Ji shows that Akhilesh (Yadav) is going to taste defeat. The victory in elections is ensured due to blessings of the people and not by the terror of goons," Singh tweeted.

Karhal will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.

